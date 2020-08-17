Sunday scavenger hunt in McDade Park

Anyone who found and brought back all 50 envelopes to McDade Park was eligible for a special prize Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A mother-daughter duo from Scranton is giving back to those who have supported their charitable efforts in a Facebook group that now boasts more than 2,000 members nationwide.

Alicia Meyers and Tanya Hazleton hosted a scavenger hunt throughout the city of Scranton Sunday.

Anyone who found and brought back all 50 envelopes to McDade Park was eligible for a special prize.

The pair recently started a social media group called "Sharing the Love for a Chance," where participants donate money to play games of chance online.

That money is then given to charities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.