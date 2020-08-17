Sunday scavenger hunt in McDade Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — A mother-daughter duo from Scranton is giving back to those who have supported their charitable efforts in a Facebook group that now boasts more than 2,000 members nationwide.
Alicia Meyers and Tanya Hazleton hosted a scavenger hunt throughout the city of Scranton Sunday.
Anyone who found and brought back all 50 envelopes to McDade Park was eligible for a special prize.
The pair recently started a social media group called "Sharing the Love for a Chance," where participants donate money to play games of chance online.
That money is then given to charities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Sunday was their chance to give back to the people that make those donations possible in Scranton.