It was a Christmas celebration at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore as folks from all over came together to enjoy some holiday festivities.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It was Christmas in July in Lackawanna County Sunday.

A big Christmas party drew a crowd at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore.

There were around 30 vendors, selling all kinds of goodies plus Christmas-themed games, raffles, and live entertainment.

There was something for everyone to enjoy and Santa and his elves even stopped by.

All the money from the raffles will go to the wishlist for families in need this Christmas.