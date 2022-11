Families were welcomed at the Shoppes at Montage Mountain to kick off the holiday season Saturday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It may not feel like it just yet, but the holiday season is definitely on its way.

And Santa showed up a bit early at the Shoppes at Montage Mountain Saturday in Moosic.

The Shoppes hosted a Santa's Workshop.

Kids got to enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, and plenty of snacks. Families also got a free picture with the big man in red.

Over 100 people came out to meet Santa Saturday in Lackawanna County.