Santa visits children in Old Forge

Santa stopped by the Eagle McClure Hose Company in Old Forge on Sunday.

Saint Nick took some time out of his busy schedule to meet up with families in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

Santa made quite the entrance when he arrived by firetruck at the Eagle McClure Hose Company in Old Forge.

He made sure to have a special treat for every child who stopped by.

Families say it's nice to still have some sense of normalcy during a very different holiday season.

"These kids have missed so much this year, need to have a little joy! It's so great for the Hose Company to do this for them," said Sandy Nat of Duryea.