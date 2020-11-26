Be Santa to a Senior program needs Santas

It's the season of giving and one program in our area could use a few more Santas for seniors in need.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For more than 15 years, Home Instead Senior Care has helped many seniors get a little something special for the holidays. The "Be a Santa to a Senior" program puts trees in designated locations in Lackawanna and Monroe Counties. On the trees are tags with a name and something that the senior would like to receive.

"Gifts that they ask for are usually basic necessities — new pajamas, dish towels or bath towels, slippers. They're things that they really need but also bring them comfort," said Jessica Blomain, Home Instead Senior Care.

This year, there are about 250 names of seniors on the trees. Home Instead reaches out to organizations that work with these seniors to find those who need help the most.

"This year, these seniors are more isolated than ever, so the seniors on our recipient list this year are the most needy, the most isolated seniors in our area."

The Abington Community Library is one of four locations that have a Santa for a Senior tree. Employees say they've seen a decline in participation.

"Normally, you come in at this time of year, and the floor would be overrun with gifts, and because we have less people coming in, while we do have some, we just don't have the same volume," said library director Sandy Longo.

If people want to help but don't want to go into the library, Longo says they can do a curbside exchange.

"We'll put a tag on the curbside delivery table, so you don't even have to come in, and then you could do the same and return it through that and call us to let us know it's out there."

If you live in Monroe County, you can go to the Shawnee Ridge Senior Living Community in East Stroudsburg or the Western Pocono Community Library in Brodheadsville.