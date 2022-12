Saint Nick showed up at the school in a PennDOT truck filled with toys and food for the kids.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa stopped by a headstart classroom Wednesday in the Electric City and he arrived on a dump truck.

The PennDOT truck was filled with lots of gifts and food for the good boys and girls.

Kids from Lackawanna County Head Start gathered outside waiting as patiently as possible for Saint Nick to stop in with presents.

The gifts were purchased by employees of PennDOT out of Lackawanna County.