Sidewalk Santa in Scranton

Police and firetrucks lead Santa through Scranton Wednesday as kids lined the streets and watched in anticipation of an early gift.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department joined forces with Santa himself in the Electric City.

The event was called Sidewalk Santa and it included a police escort and a ride on a trolley.

Jolly Old Saint Nick made several stops throughout the city hopping off a trolly to meet with kids, take pictures and hand out some gifts just ahead of Christmas day in Scranton.

