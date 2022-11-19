Scranton Santa Parade returns

A chilly day made for the perfect conditions to welcome back a holiday tradition, after a long hiatus because of the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The holiday spirit is alive and well in downtown Scranton with the return of the Santa Parade.

It's the first one back since 2019, after Covid snatched the joy from the city.

"Oh, it was heartbreaking, but I am glad it is back! I love a good parade," said Carol Rodriguez of Scranton

"I missed it for what? 2 years? Scranton is so boring and this livens it up, we needed this," said Paula Drucker of Scranton.

People lined the streets of the downtown, sporting their Christmas best. Watching the performers, floats and getting lots of candy.

"We are very excited to be back at the parade, we have missed this for quite a while, even in the cold we are coming out, trying to stay warm waiting for Santa," said members of the Steele family from Dallas.

Ah, yes. Santa! The man everyone wants to see.

"I almost see him every year and I love seeing him ever year," said Keygan of Clarks Green.

But one young man we found wants to make sure no one gets him confused with the big man in red.

"This is actually not real, it's just one of my costumes," said 6 year-old Greyson.

For many families, the Scranton Santa Parade is a tradition that's been greatly missed.

"It's definitely a kick off for our holiday season for sure, so we even want to go home the kids are excited to put up our Christmas tree today already so it's a great day for that and we look forward to this every year," explained the Steele family.

For others, the holiday feeling they get from the sights and sounds of the Santa parade brings them back to their childhoods.

"Oh, I think we have a child within us and parades, it brings it out it makes you happy, puts a smile on your face and it's good for the community," said Rodriguez.

If you needed a reminder to make a list and check it twice, Christmas just over a month away.