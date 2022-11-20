'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton

Santa Claus was back in Scranton Sunday, kicking off the holiday season for Scranton's Santa on the Square.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies.

All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.

They handed out free food, hats, and gloves to the kids who made it on the nice list.

And president of the North Scranton Neighborhood Association says they are starting to get the event to the size of what it used to be prior to the pandemic.

"It's an event that's tradition. It's been going on for so many years, and it's a tradition that we want to keep," said Kathy Quinn, North Scranton Neighborhood Association President.

The North Scranton Neighborhood Association will host Santa on the square again next year with plans to make it bigger and better.