Santa makes pre-holiday stops in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday to make the rounds across our area.

His first stop was in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County.

Members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company took Santa around different neighborhoods aboard a firetruck to meet all the good girls and boys.

Children were able to give their wish lists during his trip to Lackawanna County.

Then: the big man in red made his way through Jessup in a big red sled.

Santa arrived at the Jessup Hose Company #2 Fire House along Hill Street on Saturday afternoon.

From there, Santa toured the downtown and Winton sections of the borough with help from first responders.

Fire crews say old St. Nick's visit is a holiday tradition.