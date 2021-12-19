Santa Claus tours through South Abington

The big guy in red hitched a ride from the Chinchilla Hose Company for a meet and greet event at South Abington Township Park.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus was very busy making his way through Lackawanna County on Sunday.

Kris Kringle hitched a ride from the Chinchilla Hose Company for a meet and greet event at South Abington Township Park.

Families could pose for photos with the big guy, and all the boys and girls got in their present requests ahead of the holiday next weekend.

After this, Santa took a tour of the township with the volunteer firefighters.