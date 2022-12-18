Breakfast with Santa held in Scranton

Families stopped by the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple for the holiday event.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa stopped by the Electric City for some breakfast Sunday morning.

The breakfast also featured crafts, festive performances, and a sing-a-long.

Kids were able to get their pictures taken with old Saint Nick and give him their present wish list.

"I'm a fan of music, and I feel that everyone always loves music, and so, especially Christmas music and holiday music, it helps everybody get in the Christmas spirit a lot easier and more joyful way," said Finley Culkin, SCC performer.

Area businesses like Henry's on Clay and Electric City Bakehouse provided some of the breakfast essentials for the holiday meal in Scranton.