Sanitation worker honored for retiring flags

The Dickson City worker says it was personal to him.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A sanitation worker who found American flags thrown in the trash, pulled them out, and properly retired them was honored Tuesday in Lackawanna County.

Ken Hess who is a Dickson City DPW worker, received one thousand dollars and an honorary plaque at Toyota of Scranton.

While on his rounds earlier this month, Hess found 14 American flags crumbled up in the trash.

He picked out each one and brought them to a local American Legion post to be properly retired.

Hess says this mission is personal for him.

He never met his father who died in combat in Vietnam.