Salvation Army helping put food on the table

The organization is doing its part to help out families struggling during these tough times.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The effort to stop the spread COVID-19 has put many families in a tough position: kids are out of school that means more meals to prepare. And many parents are out of work meaning less money to spend at the supermarket.

A long line of cars stretched down Hickory Street in Scranton, past the Salvation Army. People waited for volunteers to fill the trunks of their cars with the essentials.

Food distribution at this Salvation Army location usually takes place two times a month.

"Because of the need and people needing food, we're doing one this week. And we're doing mobile. We usually let people come inside and pick their own choice but because of the scare and everything, we're actually letting people come up and we're loading their cars for them," said Maj. Karen Schmig, Salvation Army.

With kids out of school, parents out of work, and no end in sight, the need for help is greater than usual.

"We're thankful for the help from the Salvation Army because in a time of need, I mean there's a lot of people who are not working," Christopher Flores said. "A lot of people who do not have the financial means to meet their needs and the Salvation Army is helping with that."

"I'm grateful for them helping us with food and all this ends with the coronavirus. It's really scary to a lot of people," Dawn Handlowitch said.

The distribution wasn't just helping the people receiving the food, but also the people giving it out.

"A lot of volunteers came out to help today, teenagers that would normally be in school, our Arc men that are next door, they came over to help because they're pretty much secluded right now, too," Schmig said.