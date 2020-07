A religious tradition that brings families together in Scranton is over for another year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bishop Bambera said the final mass of Saint Ann's Novena at 7:30 Sunday night at the basilica, wrapping up the nine-day pilgrimage to Saint Ann - the grandmother of Jesus.

The church made adjustments for the health crisis.

There were fewer services, social distancing guidelines were in place, and more cleanings between services.