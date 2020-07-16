Saint Ann's Novena to be held with limitations due to COVID-19

Devotions and prayers will be the same but for the sake of safety, some changes have been made.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The coronavirus has put a halt to many summer traditions this year but the Solemn Novena to Saint Ann will go on.

This year marks the 96th annual Novena.

Devotions and prayers will be the same but for the sake of safety, some changes have been made.

- There will be no outdoor masses nor food stands.

- There is a limit on the number of people inside the Basilica.

- There will be no 7:30 p.m. services so that the Basilica can be sanitized.

"My wife and up here are visiting friends. I'm an usher usually every year, but we're not coming up for it this year I come up to light the candles and we're going to do the prayers and go home," explained Anthony Delvecchio of Landcaster.