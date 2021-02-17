Safety protocols for Ash Wednesday masses

In the Catholic Diocese of Scranton, many churches were fuller for Ash Wednesday masses than they've been in a year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Seated at least six feet apart and in staggered pews, parishioners took part in Ash Wednesday, one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar.

It was during Lent last year that the Diocese of Scranton shut parishes down at the beginning of the pandemic. Parishioners say it felt good to be here in person this year.

"My heart is here," said Margaret Crowther. "Many people can watch virtually, and I do during the week, but I couldn't miss today, for sure."

"It's the beginning of the holy season, and with all this pandemic going on, you didn't get ready to go as often, so today is one day you make extra effort," Carol Parker said.

Instead of using their thumbs to mark parishioners with the traditional ashes, priests used cotton swabs, a new one for each person, to cut down on contact.

"Very safe, I felt very comfortable with that," Gary Beccaloni said. "We're seated far enough apart that you didn't feel like you were too close to anyone. I felt very good about that, the safety protocols."

Bishop Joseph Bambera gave each parish in the Diocese of Scranton options for ashes: Use a Q-tip or sprinkle ashes on each parishioner's head, which is actually an ancient tradition.

"Scriptures talk about sitting in cloth and ashes. I don't think anybody would want to do that!" said Bishop Bambera

Bishop Bambera says finding a coronavirus-safe work-around for Ash Wednesday was important, and he was encouraged to see how many people came to worship.