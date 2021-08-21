Ryan's Run 12 kicks off Sunday

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

This weekend is the kick-off to WNEP's Ryan's Run 12!

Ryan's Run helps kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.

WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K and All-Abilities Walk steps off Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Blakely Borough Recreational Complex in Peckville.

Sunday's events involve both runners and walkers participating in a family-friendly race.

Those participants are encouraged to stick around and cheer on patients from Allied Services as they achieve new milestones in the All-Abilities Walk.