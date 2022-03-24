Russian cyberattack looming?

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni explains what a cyberattack would mean and who might be most at risk.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Biden administration has been sending out warnings to Americans about a possible Russian cyberattack.

"Russia's got some of the top-tier hackers in the world. They aren't as constricted to laws as people in the United States are so they are a little more free to do questionable things," said Michael Koscho.

Koscho is a professor at Marywood University; he's studied computer science for many years.

"The main targets are going to be anything that can cause damage to whoever the target is. If our country is being attacked, they are going to target department of defense, infrastructure, financial institutions, the grid, the power grid," Koscho said.

President Biden is also asking businesses to heed his warning by making efforts to protect themselves from cyberhacking before it is too late.

Changing passwords, installing security programs are just some options.

"There's a lot of vulnerabilities coming out every day. If you're not on top of things, you are just making yourself more open to attacks," Koscho added.

Though there has been no credible threat, international sanctions are having a devastating effect on the Russian economy and it could mean trouble ahead.

"We have people working around the clock to make sure we are protected as well as we can. We just have to hope we are prepared in case something does come," Koscho said.

Cyber experts say it's important to be vigilant.

Here's a website where you can plug in your email or phone number to check and see if your information is in a data breach.