Running for Ukraine in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton 4 Ukraine Association hosted a 2-mile run along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail Saturday.
One year ago Friday, Russia invaded Ukraine, launching a war between the two countries.
The organizer explains the importance of supporting Ukraine.
"In Ukraine, they're not just fighting for themselves, they're fighting for the freedom and democracy of an entire world, they're the frontline, and we must support them as long as it's possible, as long as it takes," said Alex Groysman, President of Scranton 4 Ukraine Association.
The money raised will go to the International Rescue Committee to assist with war relief efforts in Ukraine.
