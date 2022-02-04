Runners prep for Scranton Half Marathon

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Half Marathon kicks off Sunday at 8 a.m. The 2020 race was canceled due to the Pandemic and the 2021 marathon was postponed from March to November 2021.

"You have the restrictions coming down, and that type of thing I think it's just fun, people are just excited to get back to normal, so to speak. Ya know, less restrictions, less hoops to jump through to do these races, whether it's checking vaccinations, or whatever, but yes! People are just happy to have some sense of normalcy again," said Matt Byrne, Race Director/Organizer.