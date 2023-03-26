Perfect conditions for Scranton Half Marathon's runners and walkers

More than 1300 runners and walkers took part in the 10th annual half marathon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Half Marathon drew a crowd from near and far; runners and walkers laced up their sneakers, then set off for a 13.1-mile journey around the Electric City.

"You have the people along the route cheering you on, the support is fantastic," said Woody Grabeic, Avoca.

It's the tenth anniversary of the half marathon.

The final stretch of the route took participants to Memorial Stadium, where they crossed the finish line.

"About a month ago, I got a little injury, so I had to take almost two weeks off with very little running, and it kinda messed up my training. So I wasn't really sure how my fitness was going to be going into this race, but I did what I could, and I was able to win, so I am very happy," said men's first place winner David Haines, Madisonville Township.

"It was a really competitive field of women, so I went into it for the first couple of miles like, I don't know how this is going to go, so I'm really happy to come away with a win knowing there were some great girls in the race," said women's first place winner Rachel Shilkowsky, Providence, Rhode Island.

Participants say they couldn't have asked for more perfect conditions.

Everyone was very happy to be running and walking in the sunshine.

"It was just a beautiful, beautiful day, last year, it was a little rainy, and I was coming off a little tendinopathy, but this year everything is just perfect," said Grabeic.

"I'm just really glad the race was today and not yesterday, yesterday was so disgusting, so I think all things considered, for march, this isn't too bad; we're pretty lucky," added Shilkowsky.

"This is such a fantastic event, I had a blast, won second place. Edward and I worked together for the first half, shared some miles, it's just great," said Ryan Gehman of Millersville.

More than 1300 runners and walkers took part in this year's half marathon.

The fastest finishing time came in at one hour and eight minutes.