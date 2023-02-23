'Run 4 Ukraine' event in Lackawanna County on Saturday

Friday marks one year since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. A nonprofit in Lackawanna County is hosting a run this weekend to continue efforts to help refugees.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The upcoming anniversary of the war in Ukraine weighs heavy on the mind of Alex Groysman. He and his family came to the United States from the Ukraine in 1991. Seeing the destruction in his hometown of Kyiv last year, he started a nonprofit called Scranton 4 Ukraine to raise money to help refugees.

"It was a calling for us. We originally just wanted to raise awareness, and then we incorporated officially to raise funds. So here we are a year later and still going, unfortunately, but we'll be here as long as you know the support is needed," Groysman said.

On Saturday, to mark the solemn date, the nonprofit is hosting a two-mile run called Run 4 Ukraine along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton to raise money and remind people that the war continues.

"Our primary focus was to raise awareness, with secondary being any funds that we have leftover to donate to organizations and agencies that provide support to rescuing refugees."

Last summer, Scranton 4 Ukraine hosted its first event — a 5K race — and raised about $20,000. That money was sent to help feed Ukrainian refugees. Money raised from the race this weekend will go towards humanitarian efforts.

"There's been a lot of support and local community that have been donating funds to us both to help us with awareness and raising funds for these refugees."

Groysman says as the war continues now nearly one year later, he hopes that people haven't forgotten that these refugees still need help.

"We're trying to keep that fresh, to remind people that this is still a very, very real event going on."