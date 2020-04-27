Round of applause for restaurant owners

Employees and customers filled the parking lot of Fratelli's Pizza and Pasta House with their cars and honked, clapped, and showed signs of appreciation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Restaurant workers have been hit hard by this pandemic; some servers and regulars at an Italian restaurant wanted to let the owners know their hard work has not gone unnoticed.

The group surprised the owners of Fratelli's Pizza and Pasta House along North Main Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Employees and customers filled the parking lot with their cars and honked, clapped, and showed signs of appreciation for Jeremy Morris and Dino Puteri.

"I'm proudest the most of is just what we built over 25 years, not so much business-wise but a lot of the friendships and a lot of great relationships we have with our customers," Puteri said.