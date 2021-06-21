Rossi's Market returns to Old Forge

People in Old Forge have a new place to buy groceries, but the store has an old, familiar name. Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange shows us the return of Rossi's Market.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The spot on Oak Street in Old Forge used to be a corner store, but only a few people, Joseph Rossi included, remember it.

"I used to come down when I worked up the factory, you know? Going way back," Rossi said, adding that he used to get a hoagie.

You can get hoagies again at a new corner store. But the sign bears an old familiar name. Rossi's Market has returned to Old Forge.

"You have to go out of town anymore. Sometimes that's a good thing, but all the people from Old Forge, mostly all Italians, and they like going to the local store, helping the local guy out," Tony Marsico said.

Rossi's Market first opened up on Main Street in Old Forge back in 1986. This will be the market's fourth location.

Owner Larry Rossi got out of the grocery business in 2012. The borough hasn't had its own store since 2018.

That's one of the reasons why Rossi and his new business partner wanted to bring the market back.

"We're just happy for the people of Old Forge. They have a place to get their meats, and they cold cuts and grab a quart of milk without leaving town," Rossi said.

This new venture is old hat for Larry. He's well known in town for his homemade Italian specialties and butchering.

Shoppers are looking forward to this store's next chapter.