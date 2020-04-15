Roof of high school gym ripped off in extreme weather

Superintendent said emergency repairs have already begun

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The roof of Abington Heights High School's gym was one victim of Monday morning's extreme weather. Now, crews are working to get it fixed.

The Superintendent of the Abington Heights School District said emergency repairs are going on right now to make sure the roof is stable and there is no leaking into the building.

Skycam 16 gave us us a look at the damage left behind. About 1,700 square feet of the roof over the gym was torn off.

"While the damage was significant it wasn't terrible, so we're in good shape we have a lot of people working on it now," Abington Heights Superintendent Michael Mahon said.

Mahon said emergency repairs are being done first to make sure there's no leaking into the building. That should be completed in about a week. After that, the roof will be rebuilt, and ready for students by the Fall.

"It needs to be worked out so the kids can get back to school with some normalcy," Dale Malecki of South Abington Township said.

"I was really surprised because I live probably four blocks or so from the high school and we didn't have any damage. My daughter does attend the school but she's doing the home schooling now, as everyone else is," Jen Basalyga of Clarks Summit said.

Students have not had in-person classes for weeks because of the coronavirus.

The same day the roof ripped off was also the first day students began learning online with teachers from the high school.

"With the storm, the roof came off, people were having a hard time with technology, power was out in a lot of places, so it was a very busy morning yesterday but things have settled in and our students are engaged," Superintendent Mahon said.