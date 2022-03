There's a heads up for drivers in Lackawanna County. A truck rollover is causing a mess on Interstate 81 north in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers in Lackawanna County Thursday morning. A truck rollover is causing a mess on the highway.

Interstate 81 north is down to one lane between the Main Avenue (190) and Business Route 6 exits (191) in Scranton.

The truck carrying garbage rolled over just before 6 a.m.

The driver was hurt but is expected to be okay.

There's no word what caused the truck to roll over in Lackawanna County.