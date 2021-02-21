Rock salt, shovels, snowthrowers still selling well in Lackawanna County

This has been one of the busiest winters for hardware stores in recent years.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Rock salt, shovels, and even snowthrowers are still making their way out of Justus True Value Home & Garden near Clarks Summit and into the trunks of people's cars.

With yet another wintry mix on the way, folks are counting down the days until warmer weather.

"I'm ready for the spring. It's been a long winter. This month has been a long long winter," said Patrick McMullen, from Clarks Summit.

Unfortunately, spring isn't in the forecast anytime soon and for store manager Brian Mushel, that's a good thing because business has been great.

"The more the merrier. As far as rock salt, ice melt, shovels, snowthrowers, were still ready for winter, were still moving stuff," said Mushel.

He says they've had to purchase more rock salt this year than in years past.

"So this year we've been getting loads, probably every other week and it's just the nature of mother nature," said Mushel.

While that may it be true, two best friends shopping at the home and garden store believe the pandemic has a lot to do with the winter beating we've received.

"When you stop all the carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere when we shut the world down with the pandemic the seasons don't blend anymore. So the reason why you had such a nice summer was that the carbon dioxide didn't create the greenhouse. And the reason why we're having a winter that we haven't had in decades is because the greenhouse didn't happen, so, therefore, winter is staying you know steady," said Matthew Meoni, from Scott Township.