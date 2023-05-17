Robert Morris Elementary students report to temporary schools

Students will attend classes at John Adams Elementary and Neil Armstrong Elementary.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students from Robert Morris Elementary reported to their temporary schools.

School officials closed the elementary school for the remainder of the school year after asbestos was found inside a classroom.

The ceiling will need to be replaced to remedy the situation.

In the meantime, students will attend classes at John Adams Elementary and Neil Armstrong Elementary.

Students have the same teachers, in separate classrooms, in their temporary schools.

