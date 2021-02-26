Robbery suspect found waiting for police in Lackawanna County

The robbery occurred early Friday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State police had no problem finding an accused robber in Lackawanna County.

Troopers say Christopher Chopko was waiting outside the store in his car.

According to investigators, the man from Jermyn walked into the Onvo Travel Plaza on Mount Cobb Road in Jefferson Township around midnight with a butcher knife.

He allegedly grabbed two sandwiches and told a worker he would stab her if she did not open the cash register.

Then, he told her he would wait outside for the police to arrive.