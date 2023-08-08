Roadwork slows drivers in Lackawanna County

Some lanes of Business Route 6 in Dickson City are blocked by work on a pipe under the road.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Drivers in part of Lackawanna County might have to find another way to get around for the next few days.

PennDOT says a pipe beneath Business Route 6 in Dickson City collapsed, and a sinkhole opened.

To fix the hole and the pipe beneath, a construction crew closed the right turning lane onto Commerce Boulevard and the right driving lane on Business Route 6.

PennDOT says it hopes to have all lanes open again by Thursday.

