Construction slowed traffic in the southbound lanes between Dunmore and Scranton Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Road work on Interstate 81 caused delays for drivers Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County.

The backup was on I-81 south near exit 184 in Scranton.

PennDOT says the stretch of the highway is down to one lane for road work.

The work area was cleared by about 1 p.m.

See real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

UPDATE: Incident cleared on I-81 southbound between Mile Post: 185.0 and Mile Post: 184.0. There is a residual delays. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) October 12, 2022