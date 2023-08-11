Road work scheduled in Lackawanna County

Several projects on busy highways are planned in the coming weeks.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Road work scheduled for the next two weeks may slow drivers in parts of Lackawanna County.

PennDOT plans ramp work on the North Scranton Expressway (Route 11) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, August 14, through Friday, August 18, for milling and filling work.

Keyser Avenue on and off ramps

Main Avenue on and off ramps

Providence Road on and off ramps

All work is weather dependent. Motorists are encouraged to take a different route if possible.

Overnight work on Route 6 (Casey Highway) is also scheduled for the next two weeks.

Meredith Street (Exit 6) on Route 6 in Carbondale will be closed overnight daily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, August 14, through Friday, August 18.

Jermyn/Mayfield (Exit 5) on Route 6 will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, August 21, and Tuesday, August 22.

Traffic will be detoured to the adjacent exits and back onto the Casey Highway in the opposite direction to access the desired exit, according to PennDOT.

