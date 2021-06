The road work is slated to begin Monday, June 7.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A stretch of road will be closed in Dunmore starting on Monday for a water main project.

Beginning on June 7, South Blakely Street will be closed from Prescott Avenue to Drinker Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pennsylvania American Water crews will be working on the $19 million project to install new water mains.

Officials say the work will increase the reliability of the water system infrastructure.