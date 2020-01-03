Road closures planned ahead of presidential visit

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Trump is scheduled to visit Scranton next week.



The president will take part in a town hall meeting Thursday evening hosted by Fox News Channel at the Scranton Cultural Center.



Scranton Police are already warning those attending the event to plan on doing a bit of walking.



Beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday, three blocks of Mulberry Street and North Washington Avenue and two blocks of Adams Avenue will be closed to traffic until the end of the town hall.



There will also be no parking on the streets around the Scranton Cultural Center during the president's stop in Scranton.