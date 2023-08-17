Road closures for President Biden's visit to Scranton

Parts of Interstate 81 and streets in downtown Scranton will be closed at times throughout the day Thursday and Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Beginning Thursday morning, there will be road closures due to President Joe Biden's visit and the services for former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey.

Rolling roadblocks and closures will occur on Interstate 81 north and south between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and the Scranton exits for the president's motorcade.

Streets around downtown Scranton will also be closed Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

On Friday, streets around St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue will be closed for the funeral between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.