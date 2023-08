According to PennDOT, Interstate 84 East and Interstate 380 South will be closed from Dunmore to Mount Cobb.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A busy highway in Lackawanna County will be closed again.

Interstate 84 East and Interstate 380 South will be closed from Dunmore to Mount Cobb.

Crews will be working from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be working on the Route 435 southbound ramp over Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.