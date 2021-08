Barriers were placed on the road on Sunday evening.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A private property owner in Carbondale is slated to shut down part of a public road that he owns after years of fighting with the city over it.

Part of Enterprise Drive is scheduled to be closed sometime on Sunday night.

The owner says the city has been leasing it from him for years, and as part of the agreement, the city was supposed to maintain the road, but he says they have not.