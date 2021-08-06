Riverside seniors take a trip back in time

Before walking at graduation, the students take one last walk through their elementary schools

MOOSIC, Pa. — High school seniors in a school district in Lackawanna County are preparing to walk across the stage at graduation later this week.

But Tuesday, they took a walk that may be even more impactful.

It's been a long time since Riverside's senior Class of 2021 got off the school bus at Riverside Elementary East in Moosic.

But on Tuesday, they did it, decked out in their caps and gowns.

"It's honestly kind of surreal coming back and seeing all of our teachers. It's really hard to believe that we were all that size," said senior Michael Rickert.

For the past several years, on the day before they walk at graduation, Riverside's seniors walk through the halls of their old elementary schools.

The hallways are flanked by the younger kids who work on signs to cheer on the graduates.

"It was honestly like walking back through time, seeing all my old teachers and all the students," added senior Johnny Gilchrist.

Shannon Sweet-Sutton of Taylor came to watch the special pre-graduation walk. Her son has autism and is a Riverside High School life skills student. His achievement means a little bit more.

"I didn't think he would make it to this point. It's a tough one, it really is. I love him to death, and I wouldn't change him for the world," Sweet-Sutton said.

And after the trying year all of these students have had, this graduation is really something worth celebrating.