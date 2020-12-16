District opts for traditional snow day

One school district in Lackawanna County thinks snow days are essential to being a kid and so necessary in 2020.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The hallways at Riverside West Elementary are empty until at least January. If it were any other year, those hallways would be buzzing with the anticipation of an upcoming snow day.

"I think there's something about the first significant snowfall. I think it's magical, especially in a child's eyes," said Riverside Superintendent Paul Brennan

Brennan was thinking like a kid when he sent a district-wide memo on Tuesday, even though all of Riverside's students are already learning from home. Thursday will be a snow day, and Friday will be a flex day, allowing kids to catch up on some work.

"They're forecasting for over a foot of snow, so we think it's really important with everything that's been taken from them since March, this is something that we can control. We're going to allow them to be a kid and have a snow day."

The 2020 school year has been an uphill battle. Riverside students we spoke to hope the snow day allows them some downhill fun.

Over Zoom, Riverside kindergartener Will Weisenfluh told us about his snow day plans. It'll be the first day of kindergarten that feels remotely normal.

"I like in-person better than virtual school."

On the other side of the spectrum, Riverside senior Tyler Hoskins feels the same. He hopes that even though America's students have proven that virtual school is possible, the traditional snow day will continue after this pandemic is over.

"I was over the moon. I like actually being in school. Virtual is very taxing, to say the least. So just taking a day to relax and gather my thoughts is really nice."