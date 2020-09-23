Players react to game attendance dispute

We spoke with student-athletes in Lackawanna County about the stands being limited and how they feel about it.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Many teams in our area, including the Riverside Vikings, have been playing for the last few weeks in front of minimal fans and players hoped that would change. For many student-athletes, the energy from the crowd helps.

"I think we could fit more than 250 in this stadium, so I mean, I think it's a little unfair but I mean we got to deal with what was thrown at us," said Justin Tigue, a Riverside junior.

"They gave us most of our energy coming out of the locker room, and not having them is kind of factoring in how much energy we're coming out into the games with," said senior Angel Escobar.

"My heart goes out to these kids. it's extremely important to have that emotional support at the games. I mean, one of the most joyful moments I had as a player were sharing those times with my mother and father at the games, and I know we've had great support in our community with that and it's not just the parents, it's their surrounding their friends and family, to be able to show what they've done and all the hard work that they put in, and it's almost an opportunity to put on a show, essentially demonstrating everything they've been doing. So to miss out on that, it's really heartbreaking," said Riverside Head Coach Harry Armstrong.

"I wouldn't want my parents to miss the game, I wouldn't. I would definitely want my, look up there and have to that big play I made and see my parents cheer me on and my team, so I think it's definitely rough for them as well," said Tigue.

"This is what we love to do. Obviously, we want our people here to watch us. Just think about it, if you were in our shoes, would you want nobody see you go out and do what you do best?" said junior C.J. Jimenez.