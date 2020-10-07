Riverside seniors have a graduation night to remember

MOOSIC, Pa. — Another group of graduates got their chance to finish a school year cut short by the pandemic Thursday night.
Riverside High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas at PNC Field in Moosic.
The stadium provided plenty of room for family members to cheer them on.
"It feels amazing to see familiar faces that I didn't get to see in a long time. It actually feels amazing to see some of my old friends. No matter where we are in the fall we will always be connected through the community that Riverside has provided for us. We will always be Vikings," said graduate Ryan Weitz.
Staff members lined the first and third base lines to honor Riverside's Class of 2020.