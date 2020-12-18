Riverfront Sports posts letter about investigation

The letter was posted Thursday evening.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Riverfront Sports posted on their Facebook page on Thursday evening about an incident that occurred over a week ago.

In the letter, Riverfront Sports states that a former employee violated their code of conduct and their mission. The former employee was also involved with NEPA Elite.

The employee had provided all necessary background clearances required of every staff member.

The employee has since been terminated and banned from the facility and from having any contact with employees, coaches, and athletes.

Officials at Riverfront Sports state they will be fully cooperative with law enforcement to seek justice for the victim and the victim's family.