Riverfront Park planned for Dickson City

The borough of Dickson City is looking to spruce up its riverbank with work set to begin later this year on a park along the banks of the Lackawanna River.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City saw potential behind a chain-link fence where Gibbons Ford used to store its excess inventory.

For so long, the land along the Lackawanna River was used for industry, but after the Lackawanna was named Pennsylvania River of the Year in 2020, Dickson City officials decided it was time to make the river a place for people.

The borough started drawing up plans for Riverfront Park.

"We were able then to look at that piece of land and say, 'I really think we can do something nice here.' So we went ahead and acquired that land, and with the help of the citizens and our developer, we were able to come up with a nice plan to get some grants. We've been really aggressive with those, and now we have the money to complete that park," said Jeffrey Kovaleski, Dickson City borough council president.

A state grant just came through, which will allow the borough to break ground later this year. The plans include picnic space, river access for kayakers and fishermen, as well as a dog park, something borough residents have been requesting for a long time.

Eventually, borough officials want to build a bridge over the Lackawanna River to connect Riverfront Park to Polonia Park on Boulevard Avenue.

Both parks would also connect with the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Dickson City is seeing a lot of new business development, and officials say this kind of development is just as important.

"We are the middle of the valley, so this is the perfect place to be. There are businesses opening up around us, the hospital down the street, CANPACK up in Olyphant. This is a booming place to move into. We're hoping that these additions, too, will attract people," Kovaleski said.