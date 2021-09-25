RiverFest kicks off in Scranton

Typically RiverFest is held in May but the first weekend of Autumn was a solid alternative.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday's conditions couldn't have been better to take in all the Lackawanna River has to offer.

Lackawanna RiverFest was held at Sweeny's Beech in Scranton's Pine Brook section.

For the second year in a row, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's biggest fundraiser of the year was postponed because of COVID.

Typically RiverFest is held in May but the first weekend of Autumn was a solid alternative.

There was live music, food, and family-friendly environmental education exhibits.

"I think it was very enjoyable, it was very informational to learn about wildlife and such. I really enjoyed my experience here." "What else would we do? It wouldn't be the same without Riverfest," said Dave & Jacob Washeleski, Simpson.

RiverFest also featured the 24th annual Lackawanna River Duck-A-Thon.