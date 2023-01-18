Rivals come together to cheer on Eagles and Giants

The NFL playoff game is generally good news for owners of sports bars around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

DALTON, Pa. — With the New York Giants coming from the next state over to play the Philadelphia Eagles, you could expect plenty of fans on both sides of the field to be gathering for kickoff under the same roof.

"We do expect a crowd. I think these two we'll be jammed because two local teams, more supporters," said Joe McGarth, owner of McGrath's Pub and Eatery.

Because of the big rivalry between the two teams, does McGarth think there would be some words exchanged or maybe even people thrown out?

"Haha, I hope not. Usually, there's a lot of bickering joyfully and playfully. And everybody gets along at our place which is good. So it'll hopefully be nice and calm, and we don't have to throw anybody out. Any Eagles fans anyway, Giants fans could stay," McGrath said.

With plenty of food, beer, good music, and company, everyone is welcome.

But McGrath says that the late start of the game could bend the odds in favor of some squabbles.

"Depends on what time everybody comes out drinking, if they come out earlier or not. That's kind of a late game, I mean if it was one o'clock in the afternoon game or something I could see something different. But, we should be alright everybody, win or lose, should have a good time," McGrath said.

Either way, Giants and Eagles fans will come together to watch the game, despite their differences.

"Giants probably don't stand a chance, to be honest with you, but my wife's rooting for the Eagles so don't tell anybody that though," McGrath said.

The Giants and Eagles game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love.