Rite Aid welcomes vaccine walk-ins

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you still need to get vaccinated, one pharmacy chain is now allowing walk-ins.
Rite Aid announced this week that it's administering the vaccine at all locations without an appointment, including the Rite Aid in Scranton.
Walk-ins are allowed on a limited basis to help those without internet access get vaccinated.
Officials say making an appointment will help you get in and out quicker.
Rite Aid offers all three vaccines - including the one-shot Johnson and Johnson and the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer.