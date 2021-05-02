x
Rite Aid welcomes vaccine walk-ins

All Rite Aid locations will now administer the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
SCRANTON, Pa. — If you still need to get vaccinated, one pharmacy chain is now allowing walk-ins.

Rite Aid announced this week that it's administering the vaccine at all locations without an appointment, including the Rite Aid in Scranton.

Walk-ins are allowed on a limited basis to help those without internet access get vaccinated.

Officials say making an appointment will help you get in and out quicker.

Rite Aid offers all three vaccines - including the one-shot Johnson and Johnson and the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer.

