Rite Aid welcomes vaccine walk-ins

All Rite Aid locations will now administer the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you still need to get vaccinated, one pharmacy chain is now allowing walk-ins.

Rite Aid announced this week that it's administering the vaccine at all locations without an appointment, including the Rite Aid in Scranton.

Walk-ins are allowed on a limited basis to help those without internet access get vaccinated.

Officials say making an appointment will help you get in and out quicker.