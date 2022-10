The multi-vehicle wreck happened just before noon near the Main Avenue exit (190).

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of a highway in Lackawanna County on Thursday.

Both lanes of Interstate 81 northbound are closed near the Main Avenue exit (190) because of a crash involving several trucks.

The wreck happened just before noon.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

PennDOT has not said how long the lanes will be closed.

