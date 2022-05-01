Riding the rails to PNC Field in Moosic

Baseball fans can ride the rails from downtown Scranton to catch a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game at PNC Field in Moosic on Sundays throughout the season.

MOOSIC, Pa. — On certain Sundays throughout the summer, folks can board the locomotive at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton for a special excursion.

The ride to see the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, admission price, and return ride are all included in a $25 ticket.

"Well, he loves choo-choo trains and he's turning three today so we decided this is probably the best way to take it to the game and have a wonderful experience for him for his birthday," said Lettie Cwikla, Archbald.

For more information on the trolley rides to PNC Field, visit the Electric City Trolley Museum Association's website by clicking here.