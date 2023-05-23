x
Lackawanna County

Ride share driver arrested for indecent exposure

Police say the driver exposed himself to a female passenger in Scranton's west side on Monday.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A ride share driver was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a passenger in Lackawanna County.

Scranton police said Raul Pujols Gonzalez picked up a female passenger, locked the vehicle doors to hold her in the vehicle, exposed himself, and requested her to perform a sexual act.

It happened Monday at South Hyde Park Avenue and Division Street in Scranton.

Pujols Gonzalez is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, false imprisonment, and harassment.

